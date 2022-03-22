Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $15.55

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.26 billion and $711.42 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $15.55 or 0.00036565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

