Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $466.45. 5,282,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,211. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

