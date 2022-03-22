Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,250 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 1,679,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

