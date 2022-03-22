Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.2% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. 7,557,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,229,944. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.