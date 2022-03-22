Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,150 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. PayPal makes up about 2.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. 16,708,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,472,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

