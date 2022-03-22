Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Charter Communications makes up about 1.1% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $574.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,930. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

