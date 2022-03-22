Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. 2,368,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

