Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.99. 1,979,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

