Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Sony Group comprises about 3.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. 573,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

