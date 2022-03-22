Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 114.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 31,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 92.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. 14,370,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,307. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

