Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,945 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.7% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.73.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

