Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. 1,967,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,993. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

