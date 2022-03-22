Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.