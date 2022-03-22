Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

