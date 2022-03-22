Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CHWY opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.00 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
