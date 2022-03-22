Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

