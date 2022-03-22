China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 88,790 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

