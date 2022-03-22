China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.40. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

