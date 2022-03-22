China Index (CIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIH opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. China Index has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 538.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of China Index worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

