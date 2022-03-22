China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 1.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Land & Investment (CAOVY)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.