China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 1.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.