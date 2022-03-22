Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,914 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $14,693,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

