Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,914 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.26.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $14,693,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
