Chonk (CHONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chonk has a market capitalization of $252,214.28 and approximately $58.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00015182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00107158 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.