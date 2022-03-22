CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Trading 0.1% Higher

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 301,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 109,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.
