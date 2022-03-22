CIBC Cuts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.36. 772,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.