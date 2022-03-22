Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report $5.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

