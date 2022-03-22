CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $14.82

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $15.42. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 783 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

