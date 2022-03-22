Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY22 guidance at $10.70-10.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.35 and a 200 day moving average of $408.08. Cintas has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

