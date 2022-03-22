CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Shares of CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.97. CION Invt shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s payout ratio is presently 73.76%.
About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Invt (CION)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.