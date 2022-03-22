CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Shares of CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.97. CION Invt shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Get CION Invt alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s payout ratio is presently 73.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.