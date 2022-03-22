Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

CTRN stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

