Citigroup Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.
CONE opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $90.49.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $9,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
