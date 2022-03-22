Citigroup Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CONE opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $9,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

