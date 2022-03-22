Citigroup Begins Coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTSCY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of VTSCY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

