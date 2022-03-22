Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $72.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.