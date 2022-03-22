Citigroup Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $61.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.