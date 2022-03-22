Citigroup Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $61.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

