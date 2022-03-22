Citigroup Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $142.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

