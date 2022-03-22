Citigroup Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Natixis boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

