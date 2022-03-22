Citigroup Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $152.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

