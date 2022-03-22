City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $508.69

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.69 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 437 ($5.75). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.92), with a volume of 38,214 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.03), for a total value of £66,750 ($87,875.20).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

