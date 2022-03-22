Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to post $676.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.40 million to $689.67 million. Clarivate posted sales of $428.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

CLVT opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,384.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

