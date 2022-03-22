Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 929,707 shares changing hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCTC)
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.
