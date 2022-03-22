ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.72

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 18,932 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

