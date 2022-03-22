ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.72

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 18,932 shares trading hands.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
