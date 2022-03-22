Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

