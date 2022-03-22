CloakCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,365.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $24,365.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011138 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008135 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,845 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

