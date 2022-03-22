CLSA Cuts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $81.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CLSA from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDD. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

