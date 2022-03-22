Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.86

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 3066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $465,540,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

