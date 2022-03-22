CohBar (CWBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CWBR stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.
About CohBar (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
