CohBar (CWBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CWBR stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

