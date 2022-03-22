Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003752 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $296.53 million and approximately $80.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000234 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

