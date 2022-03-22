Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 in the last 90 days.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

