Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.05.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $246.48. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

