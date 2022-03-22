Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

