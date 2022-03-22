Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to post $79.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.33 million and the lowest is $75.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $470.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.
Several brokerages have commented on COLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
